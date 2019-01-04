Sabalenka into semis at Shenzhen after Sharapova retires

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of Shenzhen Open after Maria Sharapova was forced to retire due to an injury on Friday.
Fifth-seeded Sharapova was trailing 6-1, 4-2 before she cited a left thigh injury and retired from her match.
Sabalenka was aggressive from the onset and built a 3-0 lead in the first set. She fired clean winners and extended her lead to a double break at 5-1 before closing out the set.
Sharapova received off-court medical treatment in between the two sets and came back strongly by holding her serve early in the second set.
But Sabalenka got an edge with three straight breaks of serve and took a 3-2 lead and a game later Sharapova retired.
Sabalenka will face either Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu or Wang Yafan of China in the semifinals.
