This college basketball player tried blocking a shot. Watch what he blocked instead.

By Jason Dill

January 03, 2019 01:54 PM

It was a standard fast break with North Central College’s Blaise Meredith chasing down Augustana’s Chrishawn Orange in a Division III college basketball game in Rock Island, Illinois.

As Orange went for a layup, Meredith attempted to block the shot.

But unlike LeBron James’ memorable block to help Cleveland end a 52-year championship drought in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Meredith’s block attempt saw him jump a bit too high.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard from Naperville, Illinois, slammed his head against the backboard and it was caught on video. The viral video has been seen more than 1.8 million times on Twitter as of Thursday morning.

Here’s the clip:

Skubie Mageza, of Davenport, Iowa’s NBC affiliate KWQC-TV, reported Meredith was OK and later returned to the game.

