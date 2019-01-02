LSU’s win didn’t just end UCF’s winning streak. It also caused a Twitter storm.

LSU’s victory in Tuesday’s PlayStation Fiesta Bowl over UCF triggered social media reaction, mostly from college football fans aiming a verbal barrage at the Knights for their 25-game winning streak coming to a close.
UCF spent last offseason building its brand by declaring itself national champions for defeating Auburn in the Peach Bowl and becoming the only undefeated college football team in the country.
There was a Walt Disney World parade, championship rings, a banner and the NCAA recognizing the title claim in its official record book.
There was also a back-and-forth with Alabama, who won last year’s College Football Playoff in overtime over Georgia.
All of this led to continued talk from UCF for inclusion in the CFP and possible future playoff expansion.
And it also led to what happened on social media following LSU’s 40-32 victory.
Here’s a sample of the Twitter reaction:
