Blackhawks take on Bruins in Winter Classic at Notre Dame

In this Dec. 21, 2018, photo, crews work to set up a hockey rink and staging for the NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Just three days after Notre Dame lost in the College Football Playoff, the longtime home of the Fighting Irish hosts the NHL’s sixth regular-season game in Indiana. It also becomes the second college to welcome the traveling circus that is the Winter Classic, joining the University of Michigan in 2014. South Bend Tribune via AP Robert Franklin