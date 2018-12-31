McGraw earns 900th victory; Ionescu meets Curry

Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw, right, stands with players Arike Ogunbowale, left, Jessica Shepard, second from left, Marina Mabrey, center, and Brianna Turner as they pose for photos during a celebration of McGraw's 900th career win following Notre Dame's victory over Lehigh in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. Robert Franklin AP Photo