Bills QB Allen seeks better finish in rematch against Miami

File-This Dec. 23, 2018, file photo shows Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, passing under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise during the second half of an NFL football game, in Foxborough, Mass. Bills rookie quarterback Allen has some unfinished business to take care of with Buffalo (5-10) closing the season hosting Miami (7-8) on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Allen is still stung by the memories of coming up short in a 21-17 loss at the Dolphins four weeks ago. Steven Senne, File AP Photo