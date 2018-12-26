D.J. Swearinger happy to be back in Arizona with Cardinals

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins free safety D.J. Swearinger warms up for the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Swearinger, released abruptly by the Redskins after publicly criticizing the defensive coaches, didn’t need much time to find a landing place. He’s back in Arizona with the Cardinals, where he played part of 2015 and all of the 2016 season. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo