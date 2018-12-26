Sigi Schmid, winningest MLS coach, dies at 65

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2015, file photo, Seattle Sounders coach Sigi Schmid walks off the field following an MLS soccer training session in Tukwila, Wash. Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, has died. He was 65. Schmid's family said he died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Schmid was hospitalized three weeks ago as he awaited a heart transplant. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo