Athletics bring back righty starter Fiers on 2-year deal

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif. Fiers agreed to a two-year contract to stay with the Oakland Athletics, who were determined to find an experienced starter this offseason to help lead a young rotation. The A’s announced the deal Monday, Dec. 24. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo