Alabama toughest challenge for Oklahoma interim DC McNeill

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill watches players before an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. The Sooners played so poorly in a 48-45 regular-season loss to Texas that they fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. The numbers actually got worse under McNeill, but the past two games offered glimmers of hope. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo