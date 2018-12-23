Inter suspends Nainggolan “for disciplinary reasons”

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 file photo Inter Milan's Radja Nainggolan controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy. Inter Milan has suspended midfielder Radja Nainggolan "for disciplinary reasons." In a brief statement on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, Inter says "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Radja Nainggolan has been temporarily suspended from football activity for disciplinary reasons." Antonio Calanni, File AP Photo