Cassius Winston-led No. 10 Michigan St. beats Oakland 99-69

Cassius Winston scored a season-high 26 points, leading No. 10 Michigan State to a 99-69 win over Oakland on Friday night.
The Spartans (10-2) have won five straight.
The Golden Grizzlies (4-9) dropped their fourth game in a row.
Michigan State's Nick Ward had 14 points in 20 minutes, limited by foul trouble. Joshua Langford started slow offensively and finished with 12 points for the Spartans.
Oakland's Xavier Hill-Mais fouled out midway through the second half with 17 points on 8-of-20 shooting. Braden Norris had 18 points, Jaevin Cumberland scored 13 and Karmari Newman added 11 points for the Grizzlies.
The Spartans took control of the game early with a balanced offensive attack, making extra passes to open teammates. They led 45-32 at halftime.
Michigan State pulled away midway through the second half, ultimately leading by 30-plus points.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: The Spartans' unselfish offense is tough to stop. They had 15 assists on 17 made baskets in the first half and finished with 27 assists on 38-of-65 shooting.
Oakland: The Grizzlies are slumping, losing six of seven, but playing teams such as Michigan State, Georgia and Xavier should prepare them well for the Horizon League.
UP NEXT
Oakland: Plays at Cleveland State on Friday night in the Horizon League opener for both teams.
Michigan State: Hosts Northern Illinois, coached by former Michigan State point guard Mark Montgomery, on Dec. 29.
