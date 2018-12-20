Georgia QB Justin Fields transfer destination includes this Florida school, report says

Georgia quarterback Justin Fields potential landing spot once he transfers includes UCF, according to a report.
DawgNation reports “Fields is strongly considering Ohio State, but also has interest in Oklahoma, UCF and UCLA.”
The Knights lost starting quarterback McKenzie Milton to a gruesome knee injury late in the season against USF in Tampa. Backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. led the Knights to a comeback victory over Memphis in the American Athletic Conference title game and is set to start against LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.
UCF signed Dillon Gabriel, the all-time leading passer in Hawaii high school history, during Wednesday’s early signing period. Gabriel is from Mililani High, the same school Milton played at. He threw for more than 9,800 yards in his career there.
Mack Jr. is a redshirt freshman.
Meanwhile, reports surfaced earlier this week Fields, a dual-threat quarterback, was planning to transfer from UGA. Head coach Kirby Smart used Fields in 12 of 13 games this season, though mostly in mop-up work. He was used on the ill-fated fake punt in the SEC Championship loss to Alabama. Georgia’s starting quarterback has been Jake Fromm, who led the Bulldogs to the national title game last year.
According to multiple reports, Fields placed himself in the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows coaches and other schools to contact him directly.
That led to UGA going on the offensive with recruiting the early signing period. The ‘Dawgs landed four-star Dwan Mathis, who was originally planning on signing with Ohio State.
“It’s not always about Justin Fields,’’ Mathis told the Detroit Free-Press. “I didn’t know if Fields was going to Ohio State, so I decided to go to a place that I had the best chance of playing in a couple of years. They have one quarterback (Jake Fromm) on their roster.’’
