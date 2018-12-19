Irish line readies for nasty Clemson defensive front

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 file photo, Notre Dame and Stanford face off during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame’s offensive line is preparing for its biggest challenge of the season. The Fighting Irish will face Clemson in a playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. The Tigers have one of the best defensive lines in the country and the No. 2 defense overall. Notre Dame defensive line coach Jeff Quinn says his players know what they are up against, but are confident as they get their game plan together. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo