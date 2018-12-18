Nationals finalize $4M, 1-year deal with Adams

FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals' Matt Adams hits a three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo in the first inning of a baseball game, n Cincinnati. The Nationals have agreed to terms a $4 million, one-year deal with first baseman Matt Adams that includes a mutual option for 2020. General manager Mike Rizzo announced the contract Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. He fills a void for Washington as a left-handed bat who is expected to split time at first base with Ryan Zimmerman. John Minchillo, File AP Photo