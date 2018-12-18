Sports

UEFA investigates alleged offensive chants by Chelsea fans

The Associated Press

December 18, 2018 07:31 AM

Vidi's Attila Fiola, left, in action against Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi during the UEFA Europa League Group L soccer match between Vidi FC and Chelsea in Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Vidi's Attila Fiola, left, in action against Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi during the UEFA Europa League Group L soccer match between Vidi FC and Chelsea in Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. MTI via AP Tibor Illyes
Vidi's Attila Fiola, left, in action against Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi during the UEFA Europa League Group L soccer match between Vidi FC and Chelsea in Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. MTI via AP Tibor Illyes
NYON, Switzerland

UEFA says it wants a deeper investigation into alleged anti-Semitic chants by Chelsea fans that the club condemned after a Europa League game.

UEFA says a disciplinary inspector will "conduct an investigation in relation to the alleged racist incident" by mid-January.

Some Chelsea fans were heard singing an anti-Semitic chant targeting Tottenham minutes into a 2-2 draw at Hungarian club Vidi on Thursday.

In a statement that evening, Chelsea questioned the "brainpower" of fans who did not understand the chant was "abhorrent."

UEFA would typical open a formal disciplinary case within 36 hours if incident details are reported by a referee or match delegate.

  Comments  