Chargers TE Hunter Henry returns to practice for first time

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry makes a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game as Washington Redskins safety Deshazor Everett looks on in Carson, Calif. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry took part in his first practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 nearly seven months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Alex Gallardo, file AP Photo