Champions League Draw List

Draw Monday for the last 16 of the Champions League:
First Leg
Feb. 12-20
Schalke (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)
Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy)
Manchester United (England) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Tottenham (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Lyon (France) vs. Barcelona (Spain)
Roma (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)
Liverpool (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
Second Leg
March 5-13
Manchester City (England) vs. Schalke (Germany)
Juventus (Italy) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain)
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Manchester United (England)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Tottenham (England)
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Lyon (France)
Porto (Portugal) vs. Roma (Italy)
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)
