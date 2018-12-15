Sports

Kashima beats Chivas 3-2, will meet Madrid at Club World Cup

The Associated Press

December 15, 2018 01:55 PM

Mexico's Guadalajara goalkeeper Raul Gudino fails to stop a kick by Japan's Kashima Antlers Abe Hiroki during the second round of the Club World Cup soccer match at the Hazza Bin Zayed stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Kashima Antlers won 3-2.
Mexico's Guadalajara goalkeeper Raul Gudino fails to stop a kick by Japan's Kashima Antlers Abe Hiroki during the second round of the Club World Cup soccer match at the Hazza Bin Zayed stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Kashima Antlers won 3-2. Hassan Ammar AP Photo
Mexico's Guadalajara goalkeeper Raul Gudino fails to stop a kick by Japan's Kashima Antlers Abe Hiroki during the second round of the Club World Cup soccer match at the Hazza Bin Zayed stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Kashima Antlers won 3-2. Hassan Ammar AP Photo
AL AIN, United Arab Emirates

Japanese side Kashima Antlers beat Chivas of Mexico 3-2 on Saturday, advancing to a semifinal against Real Madrid at the Club World Cup.

Ryota Nagaki canceled out Angel Zaldivar's early goal for Chivas and Kashima took the lead when Serginho converted a penalty in the 69th minute.

Hiroki Abe assured the win with a goal in the 84th before Hugo Leonardo scored an own goal in stoppage time.

Kashima will play Madrid on Wednesday.

Madrid needed extra time to beat Kashima 4-2 in the 2016 final of the Club World Cup.

Also, Al Ain FC beat Esperance Sportive de Tunis 3-0, setting up the other semifinal with South American champion River Plate on Tuesday.

  Comments  