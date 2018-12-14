Rebuilding Memphis, No. 3 Tennessee renew basketball rivalry

FILE - At left, in a Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway directs players against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Air Force Reserve Hoophall Miami Invitational in Miami, Fla. At right, in a Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana-Lafayette, in Knoxville, Tenn. This is the stage Penny Hardaway wants at Memphis. Excitement, anticipation and a sell-out crowd for the biggest game the Tigers have played in years. That’s the setting for Saturday’s, Dec. 15 showdown with No. 3 Tennessee after a nearly six-year break in the series. File AP Photo