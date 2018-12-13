Sports

Maroon 5 AND SpongeBob at Super Bowl halftime show? What did we do to deserve this?

By Jason Dill

December 13, 2018 04:18 PM

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things “never done before”

Musician Justin Timberlake was asked about a possible `N Sync reunion and a Janet Jackson appearance in his return to the Super Bowl halftime show, but he ruled out that special guests would show up during a press conference Thursday. He did predi
By
Up Next
Musician Justin Timberlake was asked about a possible `N Sync reunion and a Janet Jackson appearance in his return to the Super Bowl halftime show, but he ruled out that special guests would show up during a press conference Thursday. He did predi
By

Is a SpongeBob-related song or themed-performance from the popular children’s show making its way to the Super Bowl halftime show at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

The venue’s official Twitter account sent a cryptic tweet late Wednesday.

The image comes from the SpongeBob SquarePants episode where the song, “Sweet Victory,” is played at a football game.

Following show creator Stephen Hillenburg’s death in late November, an online petition was started to have the song, “Sweet Victory,” performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

As of Thursday afternoon, the petition on change.org has more than 900,000 signatures. The goal for the petition is to gain one million signatures.

So far, the petition has gained traction with the Super Bowl host venue.

Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform the halftime show.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.



Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

  Comments  