Maroon 5 AND SpongeBob at Super Bowl halftime show? What did we do to deserve this?

Is a SpongeBob-related song or themed-performance from the popular children’s show making its way to the Super Bowl halftime show at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
The venue’s official Twitter account sent a cryptic tweet late Wednesday.
The image comes from the SpongeBob SquarePants episode where the song, “Sweet Victory,” is played at a football game.
Following show creator Stephen Hillenburg’s death in late November, an online petition was started to have the song, “Sweet Victory,” performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.
As of Thursday afternoon, the petition on change.org has more than 900,000 signatures. The goal for the petition is to gain one million signatures.
So far, the petition has gained traction with the Super Bowl host venue.
Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform the halftime show.
