Stephen A. Smith goofs Chiefs-Chargers breakdown, draws hilarious Tedy Bruschi reaction

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is probably wanting a mulligan.
On First Take, Smith discussed Thursday night’s AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
And in 30 seconds, Smith made a few errors in what he was looking forward to in the game:
- Chiefs running back Spencer Ware
- Chargers tight end Hunter Henry
- Former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson
Ware is out with a foot injury and Henry hasn’t played this season after tearing his ACL in May. Oh, Johnson isn’t currently in the NFL.
Smith said Henry has been really effective in the way he’s played this year. Smith also referenced the Chargers previous home of San Diego.
The reaction from former NFL player Tedy Bruschi and First Take co-host Max Kellerman were priceless. Bruschi’s reaction is likely a viral meme waiting to happen.
