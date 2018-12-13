Encarnacion to Mariners, Santana to Indians in 3-team trade

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Bauers bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Edwin Encarnacion has been traded to Seattle and first baseman Carlos Santana has returned to the Indians in a three-team deal that also involved Tampa Bay. The Rays got infielder Yandy Diaz and minor league right-hander Cole Slusser from Cleveland. The Indians also acquired first baseman Jake Bauers. The swap came Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the close of the winter meetings. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo