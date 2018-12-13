Sports

Update from UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton’s family on his knee injury

By Jason Dill

December 13, 2018 12:45 PM

Saban dismisses claim that UCF shares national title with Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken."
By
Up Next
Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken."
By

Injured UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is heading to the Fiesta Bowl to cheer the Knights on, according to his mother, Teresa Milton.

Teresa Milton tweeted McKenzie had an ultrasound on Wednesday and surgery planned for Thursday, but he’ll be at the Fiesta Bowl when UCF faces LSU.

Knight Nation gasped when Milton was injured during UCF’s “War on I-4” rivalry game with USF in Tampa. The devastating knee injury saw Milton stretchered off the field and transported to Tampa General Hospital.

Backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. guided the Knights past the Bulls in Raymond James Stadium, before leading UCF to another American Athletic Conference title over Memphis the following week in Orlando.

That bumped UCF’s winning streak to 25 games, which is the longest active FBS streak in the country.

Teresa Milton was shown during the AAC championship game broadcast on ESPN. McKenzie Milton reportedly was using FaceTime with the team during quarterback meetings to help Mack prepare for the Tigers.

Milton’s injury resulted in nerve damage to his right leg and multiple surgeries.

After the injury, a tidal wave of support flooded Milton’s way inside Raymond James Stadium when he exited as well as on social media.

Then when UCF played Memphis at Spectrum Stadium, approximately 40,000 leis were distributed for fans for the game. The leis were a nod to Milton’s Hawaiian heritage.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

  Comments  