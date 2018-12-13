French scoring race produces a couple of surprise candidates

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 file photo, Lille's Nicolas Pepe, center, controls the ball during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Nantes at the Lille Metropole stadium, in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. The race to finish as the French league’s top scorer was expected to be a three-way contest between Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. But unheralded forwards Nicolas Pepe and Emiliano Sala are keeping pace with PSG’s stars. Michel Spingler, File AP Photo