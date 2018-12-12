Dino Babers signs long-term contract with Syracuse

Syracuse has signed football coach Dino Babers to a contract extension, the school announced Wednesday night.
Details of the deal were not revealed, but the school said in a news release that the contract will keep Babers, in his third season, at the "helm of the program well into the future."
Syracuse finished the regular season 9-3 and ranked No. 17. The Orange also appeared in all six releases of the College Football Playoff rankings and are seeking just the seventh 10-win season in school history. They are headed to the Camping World Bowl, where they will play No. 15 West Virginia in their first postseason appearance in five years.
Babers, a finalist for national coach of the year, shared coach of the year honors in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Clemson's Dabo Swinney.
Babers was named the 30th football coach at Syracuse in 2015. The Orange finished 4-8 in each of his first two seasons.
