Jets’ Bowles remains steady despite facing uncertain future

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Todd Bowles' days as the New York Jets' coach are numbered in many people's minds and dwindling quickly. The embattled Bowles appears likely to be among those looking for new jobs the day the NFL's regular season ends, if not sooner. That uncertainty has not affected the coach's approach, even as rumors swirl about what many deem an inevitable unhappy ending. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo