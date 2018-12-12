Japan star Honda’s soccer passion showing in Australia

FILE - In this July 1, 2018, file photo, Japan's Keisuke Honda gestures during an official training of Japan on the eve of the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Not long after Japanese midfielder Honda joined the Melbourne Victory, he mentioned at the A-League season launch that "I've made people disappointed, I've made people happy ... I don't have any magic." Seven matches into the season, the 32-year Honda is providing plenty of spark and experience for the second-place Victory, and, despite his comments, a bit of magic and passion for his team and A-League fans. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo