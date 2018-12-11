Late surge carries Maryland past Loyola (Md.) 94-71

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 23 points, freshman Jalen Smith added a career-high 20 and Maryland used a 19-0 run to secure a 94-71 victory over Loyola of Maryland on Tuesday night.
After letting a 24-point advantage shrink to 64-54, the Terrapins (9-2) held the Greyhounds scoreless for nearly four minutes.
Cowan led the blitz with three foul shots, a layup and a 3-pointer. Smith and Bruno Fernando contributed a dunk apiece and Aaron Wiggins chipped in with seven points.
That made it 83-54 with 6:15 left, and not long after that Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon emptied his bench.
Maryland went 11 for 21 from 3-point range and finished with a 42-28 rebounding advantage.
Andrew Kostecka scored 18 for Loyola (4-7) and Chuck Champion had 16.
The Terrapins went 7 for 11 from 3-point range and had assists on 13 of their 16 baskets while building a 46-28 halftime lead.
Maryland led 17-7 before Champion hit successive 3-pointers to get Loyola within striking distance, but that's as close as the Greyhounds would get.
Eric Ayala followed with a 3-pointer, sparking an 18-10 surge in which four different Terps connected from beyond the arc.
BIG PICTURE
Loyola: The Greyhounds have only two seniors on the roster, none in the starting lineup, so games like this can only help when they open Patriot League play next month.
Maryland: This game was much like the Terrapins' season, in that the team was alternatingly sharp and sloppy. Fortunately, Maryland could afford those lapses against the Greyhounds, who did not have a player who could match up with Smith and Fernando, both of whom are 6-foot-10.
UP NEXT
Loyola: Travels to UMass Lowell on Dec. 21.
Maryland: Hosts Seton Hall on Dec. 22.
