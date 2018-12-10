There’s now a Tecmo Bowl version of the Miami Miracle. And it’s glorious (LOL Gronk)

Sunday’s “Miami Miracle” is now immortalized with 8-bit graphics.
Pittsburgh-area media company Benstonium has recreated the Miami Miracle, where the Dolphins beat the Patriots on a Kenyan Drake touchdown in the final seconds after two laterals, by using the Nintendo’s classic Tecmo Bowl video game.
The viral video, which has been seen more than 200,000 times as of late Monday morning, begins with the Dolphins having only passing play options from Ryan Tannehill with Miami trailing New England by five points with seven seconds left.
By now you know the rest: from the Miami 31-yard-line, Tannehill fires a pass to Kenny Stills, who laterals to DeVante Parker, who laterals to Drake.
The 8-bit version of Drake makes a cut, bursts past New England’s defense with 8-bit Rob Gronkowski highlighted as the second player’s controllable character.
But Gronk is moving at a snail’s pace in the video, diving too late to trip Drake up. The close-up of the touchdown shows Gronk laying face first on the turf with the words: “Touchdown!! LOL GRONK.”
Here’s the video:
