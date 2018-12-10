Le Clos adds support to growing rebellion by top swimmers

FILE - In this Monday, April 19, 2018 file photo, Gold medalist from South Africa Chad Le Clos displays his medal after the men's 100m butterfly final at the Aquatic Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Four-time Olympic medalist Chad le Clos supports a planned new competition that is leading top swimmers to rebel against their world governing body. Le Clos says the International Swimming League “will benefit swimming with a new dynamic approach.” The ISL is privately owned, outside swim body FINA’s control, and aims to pay higher prize money. Rick Rycroft, File AP Photo