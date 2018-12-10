Warriors named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of Year

FILE - In this Friday, June 8, 2018, file photo, the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the NBA championship, in Cleveland. The three-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors are the fourth team to be honored as Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year, the magazine announced Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo