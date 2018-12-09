Maryland wins NCAA men’s soccer title, beating Akron 1-0

Amar Sejdic scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute and Maryland held off Akron 1-0 on Sunday night to win its fourth NCAA men's soccer title.
Akron's Colin Biros kicked Johaness Bergmann in the face pursuing the ball inside the 18-yard box, resulting in the penalty shot. Sejdic calmly converted the opportunity with a well-struck shot to the right of Ben Lundt after the goalkeeper guessed wrong and dove to the left.
The goal came on Maryland's first penalty kick during regulation play all season.
Dayne St. Clair made two saves in Maryland's fifth straight shutout.
Maryland shared the 1968 title with Michigan State and also won championships in 2005 and 2008. Coach
Sasho Cirovski won his third title at the school.
Maryland finished the season 13-6-4, and Akron was 15-7-2.
