Cumberland has 19 as Cincinnati beats rival Xavier 62-47

Jarron Cumberland scored 19 points, and Cincinnati used its front-line advantage to shut down Xavier's inside game and beat its crosstown rival 62-47 on Saturday.
The Bearcats (9-1) have won only twice in the last six games against their nearby rival, both times on their home court . It was their biggest win so far in their renovated arena, which reopened for this season, and red confetti streamed from the rafters after the final buzzer.
Quentin Goodin scored 12 points for Xavier (6-4), playing the crosstown rivalry for the first time under new coach Travis Steele. He got a technical foul as Cincinnati pulled away in the second half.
Neither team is getting attention in the AP college basketball poll after losing top players from last season, when both were ranked in the Top 10 by season's end. It was only the fourth time in the last 13 games that neither team was ranked.
Cincinnati has won nine straight since it reopened its arena with a 64-56 loss to Ohio State .
The Bearcats used their significant size and depth advantage on the front line to pull ahead 28-22 at halftime . After seven lead changes, Cumberland hit back-to-back 3s during a 12-point run that put Cincinnati ahead to stay.
Cumberland's long 3 at the shot clock built the lead to 11 points early in the second half, the largest by either team up to that point. Cincinnati pulled ahead by as many as 20 points.
BIG PICTURE
Xavier: Goodin was back after missing a win over Ohio on Wednesday because of illness . Xavier's top returning player also has missed significant practice time with a shoulder injury. He went only 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats emphasize defense first, and their front line dictated the game by preventing Xavier from getting the ball inside. Fifteen of the Musketeers' 25 shots came from beyond the arc in their lowest-scoring first half of the season. They made only three of them.
UP NEXT
Xavier hosts Eastern Kentucky next Saturday.
Cincinnati plays at No. 22 Mississippi State next Saturday.
Comments