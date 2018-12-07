Georgia Tech hires Temple’s Geoff Collins to replace Johnson

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Temple head coach Geoff Collins gestures in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, in College Park, Md. Georgia Tech has hired Temple coach Geoff Collins to replace Paul Johnson as the Yellow Jackets coach. Collins, a Conyers, Georgia native, is a former Florida and Mississippi State defensive coordinator who was 15-10 in two seasons at Temple. Georgia Tech announced the hire on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, and planned a news conference for later in the day. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo