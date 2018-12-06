Cubs’ Morrow has elbow surgery, likely to start season late

FILE - In this April 22, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brandon Morrow delivers to Colorado Rockies' David Dahl in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Cubs closer Morrow likely will miss the start of the season following arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow last month. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein says the operation took place Nov. 6, 2018. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo