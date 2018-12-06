Las Vegas Lights FC goes its own way in Sin City

FILE - In this June 5, 2012, file photo, then-Cal FC head coach Eric Wynalda smiles before a U.S. Open Cup fourth-round soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, in Tukwila, Wash. Wynalda and Las Vegas Lights FC are running a job search unlike any other on the Strip at the moment. Not that you would expect anything less from the United Soccer League team that partnered with a marijuana dispensary, dropped $5,000 from a helicopter as part of a halftime promotion and embraced gambling like no American sports franchise ever before.

