Gatorade Player of the Year winners announced. Ohio State, FSU, Auburn commits win

Gatorade announced its high school football Player of the Year winners for each state, plus Washington D.C., on Thursday.
Florida’s winner is Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy running back Marcus Crowley, who is a 3-star Ohio State commit.
Crowley ran for more than 2,300 yards on 222 carries with 28 touchdowns this season. Trinity was the No. 1 ranked team throughout much of the 2018 season in Class 5A, before Citra (Florida) North Marion defeated the Conquerors in last week’s state semifinals.
Florida State committed quarterback Sam Howell claimed the prize among North Carolina players. Howell passed for more than 3,200 yards with 36 touchdowns. He also added 17 scores and nearly 1,400 yards on the ground. Howell, who played at Sun Valley High this past season, was selected to play in the 2019 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Auburn committed quarterback Bo Nix, out of Pinson Valley High, won Alabama’s award. He’s thrown for nearly 3,500 yards with 48 touchdowns as well as running for 351 yards with six touchdowns so far this season. Nix is quarterbacking Pinson Valley in Alabama’s Class 6A state title game scheduled for Friday.
The winners are each finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year.
Here are some other notable state winners:
▪ Nakobe Dean, linebacker, Mississippi: The Horn Lake High senior had 175 tackles with 26 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles en route to winning the Class 6A state title. He’s a 5-star recruit, who has not committed yet. Dean is projected to pick Georgia, according to the 247 Sports’ crystal ball.
▪ Derek Stingley Jr., defensive back, Louisiana: The Baton Rouge Dunham High senior played both ways, racking up close to 700 receiving yards on offense and intercepting two passes with 35 tackles on defense. An LSU commit, Stingley Jr. had 27 interceptions and 14 punt returns for touchdowns in his high school career.
▪ Jamious Griffin, running back, Georgia: Playing for Rome High, Griffin ran for 2,815 yards with 38 touchdowns. He’s a North Carolina State commit.
The full list can be found here.
