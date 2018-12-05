Jets’ Darnold fully practices, on track to start vs. Bills

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago. Sam Darnold was a full participant at practice, putting him on track to start for the New York Jets at Buffalo against the Bills on Sunday. The rookie quarterback has missed the past three games with a strained right foot. Coach Todd Bowles says Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 that it's too early in the week to say for sure if Darnold will start. David Banks, File AP Photo