The XFL is returning in 2020. Here are the eight cities getting franchises.

The XFL, originally a brainchild of World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon and NBC’s Dick Ebersol as a competitor to the NFL, unveiled eight cities that will receive franchises for the league’s return in 2020.
Tampa is one of those cities.
The others: Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington D.C.
The Tampa Bay franchise will play its games at Raymond James Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Bucs currently play NFL games.
XFL commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck announced the eight cities to receive franchises at a news conference Wednesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, according to a news release.
“After months of research and consideration, we’re thrilled to announce the cities and venues of the XFL’s eight inaugural teams,” Luck said in the news release. “We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home.”
The XFL had its ill-fated only season in 2001 with eight teams. The ESPN documentary series “30 for 30” highlighted the XFL in 2017, which led to McMahon announcing its return in January 2018 where he’s funding the venture, according to the news release.
The new XFL is set to begin in February 2020. There is no name to the Tampa Bay franchise as of yet.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments