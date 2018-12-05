Kevin Durant was fined for cursing at fans last month. Hawks hecklers got a new response

Less than a month after cursing at a Dallas Mavericks fan, Kevin Durant fired back at some hecklers during another road NBA game.
But rather than incurring a fine for expletive-laden language — one that cost Durant $25,000 in November, according to the San Francisco Chronicle — Durant used a different phrase when Atlanta Hawks fans tried heckling him this week.
“Watch the game and shut up,” Durant said to the fans as he prepared to inbound the ball.
That drew laughter from the fans and a smile from Durant.
