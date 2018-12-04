FSU player suspended for dating violence wants to play again. His accuser blasts the program.

Suspended Florida State offensive lineman Josh Ball is seeking a return to the Seminoles, The Athletic reported Tuesday.
A school judiciary panel suspended Ball, the Seminoles’ starting offensive tackle, in May after a Title IX investigation determined Ball was responsible for dating violence, according to multiple reports at the time.
The Athletic reported Ball was not charged or arrested, but he can return in January if FSU allows him to re-enroll. The coaching staff is open to allowing him to return, should the university accept him to re-enroll, according to the outlet.
Ball’s ex-girlfriend released a statement following the report of Ball’s plan to return to the Noles.
“I would like to ask that all reporters to stop contacting me,” the statement reads. “I would also appreciate if you didn’t use my name in any story. I am trying to put this behind me. But I will not be silenced or intimidated by this repeat sexual and physical abuser. His reprehensible behavior is public record. For Willie Taggart to even consider bringing him back on campus is a physical threat to me and any other woman at FSU. He’s been given multiple chances and was enabled by the previous coaching staff who even conspired to cover up his behavior and blame me. Trust me when I say FSU does not want to reopen this wound.”
“I am a huge FSU football fan and always have been. I want the best for the team. I know Willie Taggart has a daughter and I also know all too well he would not want this animal around her. He can recruit better players and much better human beings. I will have no further comment.”
