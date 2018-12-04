EA Sports deletes Kareem Hunt from Madden NFL 19 video game.

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is no longer in the Madden NFL 19 video game.
The deletion of his image and likeness from the game happened Monday night in the wake of the Chiefs releasing Hunt following video showing Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel that TMZ Sports published. The incident was from February.
Hunt spoke to ESPN on Sunday, where he said he would take responsibilities for his actions.
TMZ Sports has since published another video from a separate incident that shows Hunt yelling and being restrained inside a Kansas City club “moments after he allegedly beat up a 37-year-old man” in January.
EA Sports, the developer for the Madden franchise, told TMZ Sports that they were in the process of removing Hunt from the Madden NFL 19 roster, Madden Overdrive and Madden Ultimate Team.
“Any of our players who currently have Hunt on their Ultimate Team will receive a replacement generic player with identical stats,” an EA Sports rep told TMZ Sports.
No NFL team has claimed Hunt off waivers.
