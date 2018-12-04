TOP 25 THIS WEEK: Furman plays for 1st time with ranking

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Villanova forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (21) and Furman forward Matt Rafferty (32) and guard Jordan Lyons (23) fight for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Villanova, Pa. Furman coach Bob Richey wants his players to savor the program’s first appearance in the AP Top 25 poll yet also remember how much work it took to get there. Laurence Kesterson, File AP Photo