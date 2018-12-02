US beats Uruguay, qualifies for 2019 Basketball World Cup

USA Basketball is headed to the 2019 Basketball World Cup.
The U.S. rallied late to beat Uruguay 78-70 on Sunday night, a win that clinches a spot for the Americans in next year's FIBA World Cup in China. The U.S. won the last two World Cups in 2010 and 2014, and will aim to become the first nation to capture three consecutive gold medals at the event.
Travis Trice scored 17 points in the clinching win for the U.S., which used rosters filled primarily by G League players in qualifying. John Jenkins scored 13 points for the Americans (8-2), who have two qualifying games remaining at North Carolina in February.
The World Cup starts Aug. 31. The draw for the 32-team event will be held March 16.
Comments