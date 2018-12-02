Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, left, celebrate early Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, after defeating Northwestern 45-24 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, left, celebrate early Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, after defeating Northwestern 45-24 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy AP Photo
Rose Bowl Matchup

The Associated Press

December 02, 2018 04:44 PM

Ohio State (12-1, Big Ten) vs Washington (10-3, Pac-12), Jan. 1, 5 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Pasadena, California.

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio State: QB Dwayne Haskins is the Big Ten's player of the year, leading the nation with 47 touchdown passes and 4,580 yards passing.

Washington: LB Ben Burr-Kirven averaged nearly 13 tackles per game for the Pac-12's stingiest defense.

NOTABLE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes missed out on the College Football Playoff despite trouncing Michigan and winning the Big Ten title in their last two games.

Washington: After a slow start to a season of high expectations, the Huskies earned their first Rose Bowl trip in 18 years with four consecutive wins, including the Pac-12 title game.

LAST TIME

Ohio State 33, Washington 14. (Sept. 15, 2007)

BOWL HISTORY

Ohio State: 15th appearance in the Rose Bowl, but second since 1996 season

Washington: 15th appearance in the Rose Bowl, but first since 2000 season

