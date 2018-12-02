Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights, as Golden Knights’ Colin Miller (6) and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) react during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta.
Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights, as Golden Knights’ Colin Miller (6) and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) react during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. The Canadian Press via AP Jason Franson
Spooner scores first goal with Oilers in 2-1 win over Vegas

The Associated Press

December 02, 2018 01:13 AM

EDMONTON, Alberta

Ryan Spooner scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, lifting the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Connor McDavid also scored as the Oilers won their third straight and improved to 4-1-1 under new coach Ken Hitchcock. Mikko Koskinen stopped 31 shots.

William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights, who snapped a season-high five-game winning streak. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 32 saves.

On the go-ahead goal, Ty Rattie forced a turnover behind the Vegas net and the puck popped in front to Spooner, who put it in at 5:50 of the final period. It was his first goal in eight games since coming to Edmonton in a trade with the New York Rangers.

Vegas was all over Edmonton with an 8-2 edge in shots early, but the Oilers struck first when McDavid sped on a partial breakaway and beat Fleury for his 14th of the season at 6:11 of the first.

The Golden Knights tied it with 7:43 left in the second as Karlsson picked up a rebound in front and tucked it past Koskinen for his fourth goal in his last four games.

NOTES: It was the second of four meetings this season between the two teams, with the Knights taking the first contest 6-3 in Edmonton on Nov. 18. ... Claimed on waivers from Carolina on Friday, forward Valentin Zykov was not in the lineup for Edmonton.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Washington in a rematch of June's Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At Dallas on Monday night.

