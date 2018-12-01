River Plate rejects moving Copa Libertadores final to Madrid

Pablo Perez of Argentina’s Boca Juniors, walks on the pitch of the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium wearing an eye patch, after the final soccer match of the Copa Libertadores was rescheduled for Sunday, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The match was rescheduled after the bus carrying the Boca Juniors players was attacked by River Plate fans, injuring several players including Perez. Gustavo Garello AP Photo