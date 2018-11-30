Wrestling legend Ric Flair cuts old-school promo for his SEC championship pick

One of the most recognizable professional wrestlers in history might have retired from World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012, but he can still cut a promo.
This time, the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair posted his promo chopping down Alabama and singing the praises of Georgia Bulldogs football in a nearly three-minute clip on Facebook on Friday afternoon.
It has been shared more 3,100 times and seen more than 83,000 times in the first few hours after it was posted.
The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide play the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Saturday for the SEC championship in Atlanta. It’s a rematch of last year’s College Football Playoff national title game, which Alabama won in overtime.
In the video, Flair begins the promo discussing how it’s the time of year that is sad for some and great for others.
“For me, it’s great because I’m part of the Bulldog family,” Flair said.
Flair’s reasoning is that his stepdaughter, Sophia, was a member of UGA’s 2017-18 track and field national champion team.
“The focus of the world is going to be in Atlanta, Georgia,” Flair says in the video. “Tomorrow at 4 o’clock. Gosh guys, last year you were ahead by 13 points. You’re better this year!”
The legendary Flair is not a stranger to Atlanta, having wrestled for World Championship Wrestling, which was most notably owned by Ted Turner in the 1990s and based in Georgia’s capital before WWE bought them out to end the Monday Night Wars. Flair, who also wrestled for the National Wrestling Alliance, is a 16-time world champion.
In the video, Flair states the different former players from Alabama — such as Joe Namath and Falcons star Julio Jones — who will be there as well as some former Georgia players such as Rams star Todd Gurley and Herschel Walker.
“The whole building going, ‘Woooo,’ Flair exclaimed in the video. “Bulldog Nation, it’s your time.”
Flair also referenced Thursday night’s NFL game where the one-loss New Orleans Saints lost to the Dallas Cowboys as a sign that anything can happen at any time in football.
Alabama is a 13 1/2-point favorite, according to Vegas oddsmakers.
The action will unfold Saturday afternoon with Flair attending, closing his video promo explaining just who he is.
“I’m the greatest professional wrestler alive today,” Flair says. “And you know how I know that? ... Because Stone Cold [Steve Austin] said so! Woo! Tomorrow the Tide goes down and the Bulldogs go, ‘Wooooo!’ all the way to the national championship.”
