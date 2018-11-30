Luis Narvaez of Colombia’s Junior, center, celebrates at the end of a Copa Sudamericana second leg semifinal match against Colombia’s Independent Santa Fe at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Nov., 29, 2018. Junior won 3-0 on aggregated and and qualified for the final.
Luis Narvaez of Colombia’s Junior, center, celebrates at the end of a Copa Sudamericana second leg semifinal match against Colombia’s Independent Santa Fe at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Nov., 29, 2018. Junior won 3-0 on aggregated and and qualified for the final. Fernando Vergara AP Photo
Luis Narvaez of Colombia’s Junior, center, celebrates at the end of a Copa Sudamericana second leg semifinal match against Colombia’s Independent Santa Fe at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Nov., 29, 2018. Junior won 3-0 on aggregated and and qualified for the final. Fernando Vergara AP Photo

Sports

Colombia’s Junior reaches Copa Sudamericana final

The Associated Press

November 30, 2018 03:09 AM

SAO PAULO

Colombia's Junior Barranquilla will play Brazil's Atletico Paranaense in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

Playing at home on Thursday, Junior beat their countrymen of Santa Fe 1-0 and qualified. They had won the first leg 2-0.

Striker Teo Gutierrez scored the only goal of the match at 23 minutes.

Later Gutierrez and defender Gabriel Fuentes were sent off. Both will be absent in the first leg of the final.

Both Junior and Atletico are rookies in Copa Sudamericana finals.

Atletico Paranaense qualified on Wednesday with a 4-0 aggregate victory against Fluminense, also of Brazil.

Junior will host the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final in Northern Colombian city of Barranquilla on Dec.5.

The second match will take place in Curitiba, in Southern Brazil, one week later.

  Comments  